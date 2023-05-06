Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Frontdoor updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

FTDR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.78. 1,346,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

