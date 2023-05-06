Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$592.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.12 million. Freshworks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to 0-$0.02 EPS.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH opened at $13.13 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

FRSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $68,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,468.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,466,181 shares of company stock valued at $22,442,860 over the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 210.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

