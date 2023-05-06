Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $29,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 499.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 1.8 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

