Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,562 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

