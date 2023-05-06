Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 218 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.1 %

NVDA traded up $11.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,149,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,173,848. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.65 and its 200-day moving average is $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.