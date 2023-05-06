Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 5,099,768 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

