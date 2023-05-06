Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 665.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 138,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.69. 11,254,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,028. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

