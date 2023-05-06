Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 791,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 234,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 1,245,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

