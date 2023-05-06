Founders Financial Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,544,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 465,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,617. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

