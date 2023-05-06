Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 313 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,157. The stock has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.65. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

