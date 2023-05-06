Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $68.70. 1,196,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,556. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

