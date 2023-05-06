Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,507 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.31% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. 718,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,183. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.18.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

