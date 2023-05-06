Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.01

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.85. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 3,557 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.
Fortum Oyj Stock Up 5.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.
Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend
About Fortum Oyj
Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortum Oyj (FOJCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.