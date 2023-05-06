Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.01

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.85. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 3,557 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Fortum Oyj

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

(Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.