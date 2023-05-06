Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTNT. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 210.02% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

