Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FTNT. Scotiabank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet
In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 714,741 shares of company stock worth $42,392,589 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.