FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-$167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.37 million.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 380,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,003. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.24.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 338,969 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Articles

