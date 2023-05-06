Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given New £168 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £151 ($188.66) to £168 ($209.90) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PDYPY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($137.43) to £140 ($174.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($189.24) to £161.16 ($201.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15,702.29.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PDYPY opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

