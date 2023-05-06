Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,754,000 after buying an additional 279,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flowserve by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $163,840,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

