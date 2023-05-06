Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.85 EPS.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,127. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

