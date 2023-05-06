FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.84 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.95-$17.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.57.

Shares of FLT traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.19. The stock had a trading volume of 811,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average is $197.93. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $251.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

