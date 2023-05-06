First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

AG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

AG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 8,065,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,111,250. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,855 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8,164.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 114,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

