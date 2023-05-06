First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of AG stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

