Financial Review: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.08% 7.94% 0.86% National Bank of Canada 20.66% 18.28% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank of Canada 0 1 3 0 2.75

National Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $114.30, indicating a potential upside of 50.65%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and National Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.84 $109.00 million $809.87 6.79 National Bank of Canada $10.82 billion 2.37 $2.63 billion $7.22 10.51

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations. The Wealth Management segment focuses on the investment solutions, trust and lending services, and other wealth management solutions offered through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment includes banking and investment banking services and financial solutions for large and mid-size corporations, public sector organizations, and institutional investors. The USSF&I segment consists of specialty finance expertise activities of subsidiary ABA Bank, which offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses, and activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets.

