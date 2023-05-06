Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118,214 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

