Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.