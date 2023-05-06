Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.13. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

