Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,201.42

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,201.42 ($15.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,389 ($17.35). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,375 ($17.18), with a volume of 210,892 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.99) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 996.43 ($12.45).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,117.19. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,272.73%.

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.