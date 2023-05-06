Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Announces Earnings Results

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 3,074,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,641. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,922.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 1,314,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.