Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Fantex Stock Up 100.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.
About Fantex
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
