Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells $290,275.00 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

