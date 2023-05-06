Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

TSE EXE opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.62 million, a PE ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 1.20. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.61.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$310.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.50 million. Extendicare had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.1762926 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

