Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

EXC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 3,849,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

