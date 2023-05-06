Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ESGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,049. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ESGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,589,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,974,000 after buying an additional 482,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

