Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,049. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,589,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,974,000 after buying an additional 482,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.