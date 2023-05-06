Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Increased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Argus dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ES stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

