Everipedia 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.89 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $73.04 million and $1.89 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

