Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $445.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $410.60.

Shares of RE stock opened at $375.40 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 45.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

