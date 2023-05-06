Ethernity Chain Price Tops $1.93 on Top Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00006587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $73,178.25 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

