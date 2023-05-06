Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.38 and last traded at 1.38. Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.32.

Ether Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.29.

About Ether Capital

(Get Rating)

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ether Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.