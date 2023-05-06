Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $240.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.54 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

