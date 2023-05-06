Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

About Essity AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.