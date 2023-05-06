Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.75.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

