Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.49

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and traded as high as $17.60. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 15,759 shares.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

