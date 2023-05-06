ERC20 One Day Volume Hits $331.03 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $331.03 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,295.24 or 0.99995357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01066554 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $119.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

