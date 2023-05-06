EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,359,192 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $176,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $114.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.92%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.