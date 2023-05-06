Envista (NYSE:NVST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. Envista has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Envista by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.