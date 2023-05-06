Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY23 guidance to $2.18-2.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

Enovis Trading Down 0.2 %

ENOV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. 732,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.38. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -287.14 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $139,695.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,126.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.