Enerplus Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Enerplus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,114. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Enerplus had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 85.10%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,740,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 971,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

