Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0713

Energi (NRG) traded down 36% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $95,942.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00057590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,814,109 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

