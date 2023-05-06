Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $18.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $166.63 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Wire

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

