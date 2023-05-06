Encompass Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $62.46 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $58,988,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after acquiring an additional 254,385 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

