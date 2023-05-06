Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 63 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 139,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,821,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,438.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,041.54 and a 52-week high of $1,560.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,404.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,406.16.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

