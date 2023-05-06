Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,041 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

